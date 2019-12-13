Friday, 13 December 2019 - 16:35

Man arrested for defrauding money after promising foreign jobs

Police have arrested a man who was hiding in a house in Kaduruwela Muslim Colony in Polonnaruwa for cheating people money after promising them overseas employment.



Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect had defrauded in excess of Rs. 5 million by deceiving people in different parts of the country.



The suspect was arrested following a joint raid conducted with the Polonnaruwa Police on a complaint lodged with the Anuradhapura - Parasangaswewa Police.



