Friday, 13 December 2019 - 16:33

Wild elephant killed in train accident

A wild elephant has been killed after colliding with a train in Settikulam, Vavuniya.



It has been revealed that the wild elephant was killed in a collision with the train traveling from Colombo to Mannar this morning.



It is reported that the elephant is about 20 years old.



Residents point out that elephants have been killed in train collisions in Settikulam area on several occasions previously.



The post mortem will be conducted on the death of the wild elephant and the Vavuniya Wildlife Office is conducting further investigations.







