Friday, 13 December 2019 - 16:48

Eighteen vendors charged with selling unhygienic food and beverages

Health Officers and Public Health Inspectors of Kalutara District have inspected shops and restaurants in Horana, Koralaima and Moragahahena yesterday (12).



Our correspondent stated that the inspection was carried out to apprehend vendors selling unhygienic food and beverages unsuitable for human consumption during the festive season.



In this inspection, charges have been filed against 18 vendors who have sold, contaminated and prepared food which is not suitable for human consumption.



Around 80 shops and restaurants were inspected, with a team of around 100 Health Officers and Public Health Inspectors.



