Friday, 13 December 2019 - 18:20

Reports of the Matara- Beliatta railway line being discontinued is false

The Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera states that the news circulating stating that the Matara-Beliatta railway line will be discontinued is baseless and false.



Issuing an announcement, he said that there were no allegations against the railway line and that although there were minor shortcomings in the project, it would not affect the railway travel.