Friday, 13 December 2019 - 18:21

Mahiyanganaya Pradheshiya Shaba budget defeated by a majority of 16 votes

The budget for the Mahiyanganaya Pradeshiya Sabha has been defeated by a majority of 16 votes.



The United National Party (UNP) is in power in the Mahiyanganaya Pradeshiya Sabha and its chairman presented the budget today (13).



However, the Chairman and only 3 UNP MPs voted in favor of it.



There are 7 UNP MPs in the Pradeshiya Sabha and four of them voted against the budget.



In addition, seven out of the eight independent members of the Mahiyanganaya Pradeshiya Sabha, 4 members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and three JVP members voted against the budget.