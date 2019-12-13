Friday, 13 December 2019 - 18:43

Wild elephant in Bakamoona dies under anaesthesia

A wild elephant which is caught by the wildlife officials of Kumara Ella in Bakamuna has died mysteriously. The elephant was given anesthesia yesterday after the residents complained that it behaved violently in the area.



However, it is reported that the elephant died today while it was loaded to a truck to be taken to the wildlife orphanage in Horowpotana.



Beat officer of the Kumara Ella wildlife office, EG Weerasinghe said that he observed the caught elephant was feeling uncomfortable.



However, residents in the area complained that the elephant could have been saved had the official handled the transportation of the animal carefully.



The death of the elephant is to be reported to the Hingurakkgoda Magistrate and, a team of veterinarians from Peradeniya University is to hold the post mortem.



Meanwhile, Polonnaruwa Zonal wildlife Assistant director, WDP Wickramasinghe said that he would take steps to hold a proper investigation to the incident.



