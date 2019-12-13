Friday, 13 December 2019 - 18:59

President says he will accept friendship and reject hegemony

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that Sri Lanka has no intention in intervening with the conflicts among world superpowers.



The president expressed this view while elaborating his stance on foreign affairs at a discussion held with the Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu at the President’s office today.



Expressing his views further President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that while Sri Lanka looks forward for the friendly relations of other countries it rejects hegemony.



Attention was drawn during the meeting to enhance the development co-operation between the two countries.



The Japanese foreign minister who reiterated that Sri Lanka and Japan shares a special friendship, invited the President to visit Japan.



