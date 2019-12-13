Champika+Ranawaka+barred+from+leaving+the+country

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 19:26

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and his driver at the time Thusitha Kumara have been barred from leaving the country by the Hultsdorf Magistrate Court number 4, over an accident which occurred in Rajagiriya in 2016.

This is considering submissions made by the Colombo Crimes Division.

The order has been communicated to the Immigration and Emigration Controller as well.

A youth named Sandeep Sampath had suffered critical injuries in the accident on the 28th of February 2016 which is said to have involved former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

One of the friends of the victim said that Patali Champika Ranawaka was driving the jeep involved in the accident.

However, later another person surrendered to the Borella Police presenting himself as the driver of the jeep.

However, a friend and relative of the victim said that investigations were not carried out properly.

Also, during a rally held in Malabe in the run up to the recent Presidential election, a friend of the victim Sandeep Sampath had attempted to inquire from the former Minister regarding the accident and he was assaulted.