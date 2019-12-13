Friday, 13 December 2019 - 19:50

Police sergeant misfires on constable

A police constable working at the Hambegamuwa Police Station has been injured when the Sergeant’s firearm triggered accidently.



According to a senior police officer, the firearm was triggered while he was on duty at Kimbinmulla, Aluthwewa area last night.



They had been patrolling the area in the night in a jeep when a motorcycle had tried to pass making a loud noise.



The firearm of the sergeant was triggered when the he got disturbed and tried to prepare his weapon.



The constable next to him was shot in the leg as a result and was rushed to the Hambegamuwa regional Hospital.



He was later transferred to the Karapitiya General Hospital for further treatment.



Subsequently, it has been revealed that it was two police officers who had arrived on the motorbike.



However, Hambegamuwa Police stated that they have reported to the Wellawaya court regarding the police sergeant.