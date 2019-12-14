Commission+finds+that+Police+did+not+receive+prior+warnings+of+Easter+attacks+due+to+shortcomings+of+Police+itself

Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 8:39

It was revealed before the Presidential Commission Investigating the Easter Sunday attacks that letters with prior warnings of the attack were not received by Police stations due to the negligence of SP Upendra who was the personal assistant to the SSP in charge of Colombo North.

This came to light as few Police Officers testified before the Commission yesterday.

When questioned by the Counsel representing the Attorney General’s Department Police Constable Nalin Bandara who handles documentation at the Kotahena Police said that he did not receive the said warning letter.