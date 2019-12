Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 8:38

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed on several areas in Colombo starting from 8 pm today till 8.00 pm tomorrow due to the on-going Metro Colombo Urban Development Project.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that accordingly, water supply to Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be interrupted while water supply will be at low pressure in Colombo 05 and 06.