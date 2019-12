Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 8:37

Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara who is part of the Committee appointed to look in to restructuring the UNP says that he opposes certain statements made by the Party General Secretary and few others.

A statement had been issued by 3 members of the Committee namely, MP’s Lakshman Kiriella, Wajira Abeywardana and Ashu Marasinghe.