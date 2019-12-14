Sri+Lanka+becomes+the+most+searched+location

Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 12:50

According to Google trends, published by the search engine, Sri Lanka topped the list beating the Superbowl venue and Area 51, among Americans trying to locate places of interest.

Google’s Year in Search list for 2019 showed Sri Lanka topping the ‘Where is?’ category.

Google accounts for approximately 90 percent of the US search engine market, and 87 percent of American population uses the internet.

Sri Lanka came ahead of second placed Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League, which is the country’s highest watched TV event, on the ‘Where is?’ list.

The top five travel destinations most searched by US Google search were The Maldives, Japan, Bora Bora, Las Vegas and Mexico.