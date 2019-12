Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 8:41

Two who pretended to be white van drivers at Rajitha’s press arrested

The CID has arrested the two individuals who pretended to be white van drivers at a media conference organized by former minister Rajitha Senaratne regarding white vans.

The duo has been arrested in the Mahara area last night.

In a media conference organized in the run up to the presidential election two individuals expressed their views pretending to be white van drivers.

The media briefing was organized by former minister Rajitha Senaratne on the 10th of last month.