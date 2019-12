Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 10:31

The two suspects who were arrested in Moragahahena in Horana along with heroin worth over 30 million rupees will be produced before the Horana magistrate’s court today.



The suspects were arrested during a raid carried out last night by the police narcotics bureau.



3.27 kilograms of heroin have been found under their possession.

A car and a motorbike used for transporting the narcotics have also been confiscated.



The arrested are residents of the same locality.