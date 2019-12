Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 12:49

UNP back benchers expect an immediate meeting with Ranil and Sajith

The UNP backbenchers have decided to hold an immediate discussion with party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and MP Sajith Premadasa regarding the general election.

Parliamentarian Thushara Indunil said that this decision was made when the UNP backbenchers met at the parliament yesterday.

At the UNP backbenchers meeting which was held at the parliament complex yesterday, it was decided to hold a discussion with the party seniors on Monday regarding the crisis in the party.