Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 16:16

Cement reduced by 100 rupees

State Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Welfare Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said that the price of a bag of cement has reduced by 100 rupees due to the reduction of taxes including VAT.



The state minister said that the price reduction will be in effect from Monday.



Accordingly a bag of locally manufactured cement will be reduced to 995 rupees.