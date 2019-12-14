Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 18:36

CID questions the arrested white van suspects

The two individuals who were connected to the white van media briefing of former minister Rajitha Senaratne and was arrested yesterday has been taken to be produced before the court by the CID subsequent to questioning.



The two individuals were arrested by the CID in Mahara yesterday.



The two individuals who were present at a media briefing on the 10th of last month along with former minister Rajitha Senaratne became a topic of discussion in the society.



Several parties including the Sinhaley organization lodged complaints at the police headquarters and the CID in this regard on the next day.



On the second of this month the CID informed court that investigations are underway against the suspects.



The duo was arrested yesterday as a part of this investigation.



