Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 18:39

Ranil reveals that Sajith was behind in all research related to the Pres Polls

5,931

Views

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sajith Premadasa was behind President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in all research carried out in connection to the presidential election.



He expressed this view at a rally in Galle today.