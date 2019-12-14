Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 18:52

Vigneswaran says Sri Lanka is not a Sinhala Buddhist country, history is fictional

Former chief minister of the Northern province C.V. Vigneswaran says that no individual has the right to call Sri Lanka a Sinhala- Buddhist country.



Issuing a communiqué he said that historical documents such as the mahawansa are fictions written in Pali.



In the communiqué the former chief minister says that Buddhist monks are misguiding the sinhala community through Pali fictions.



He further noted that no Sinhala-Buddhist has resided in the north and east of Sri Lanka and it was Tamil Buddhists who are the earliest settlers.



Former chief minister of the Northern province C.V. Vigneswaran elaborated that Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim, burgher, Malay and Chinese nationals have lived in harmony and the unity was destroyed after the Sinhalese claimed the country as their own.



