Revelation+at+Presidential+Commission+that+CID+has+not+properly+inquired+in+to+the+Copper+factory+in+Wellampitiya+after+Easter+attacks

It was revealed before the Presidential Commission appointed to look in to the Easter attacks that a proper investigation had not been carried out regarding the Wellampitiya copper factory which had links to the Easter attacks.

It had also come to light that the CID had allowed 2 representatives named by the factory to be deployed for the safety of the premises after the attacks.

Several Police Officers were questioned during yesterday’s session which commenced at 10 AM.

The OIC of Dematagoda at the time of the incident had said that they had not received a prior warning letter pertaining to the attacks.

When questioned as to why he had failed to pay attention towards terrorist activities which had been going on for nearly 9 months in the area, he had said that more attention was paid to fighting drugs and the underworld.