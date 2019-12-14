2 brought to the press briefing by Rajitha, detained and questioned for 72 hours

Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 21:44

The 2 persons who had participated in the white van press briefing organized by Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna, and arrested yesterday, have been detained for 72 hours for questioning based on detention orders obtained from an ASP.

The duo was arrested from the Mahara area day before yesterday and will be produced before courts tomorrow.

On the 10th of November, these 2 wearing fake beards to conceal their identity appeared before the press along with then Minister Rajitha Senarathna.

The very next day several factions including the Sinhale organization complained to the Police Headquarters and CID.