Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 6:43

Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, crowned winner of title

Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, was crowned Miss World 2019 in London at the 69th edition of the global event on Saturday.



Miss India, Suman Rao, came in third place while Ophely Mezino of France was runner-up in the pageant.



The event was held at the Excel arena in east London yesterday.