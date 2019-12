Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 6:45

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked voters in the north of England for "breaking the voting habits of generations" to back the Conservatives.

Speaking in Tony Blair's old seat of Sedgefield, the PM said he knew "how difficult" that decision can be.

Prime Minister Johnson won a Commons majority of 80, his party's biggest election win for 30 years, by sweeping aside Labour in its traditional heartlands.

In contrast, Labour suffered its worst election result since the 1930s.