Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 8:57

Request to keep children below 16 years away from social media

Psychiatrist at the Karapitiya hospital Rumi Rooban says that it is advisable to keep children below the age of 16 away from social media.

The Specialist said that it was risky to have children glued to social media without experiencing the natural environment, but said that there were few positives in social media.