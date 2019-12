Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 8:56

Foreign Diplomats briefed about the truth behind the Swiss Embassy incident

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunarathna says that foreign diplomats based in Colombo have been briefed regarding correct information pertaining to the incident involving a local staff member attached to the Swiss embassy.

This was speaking at a programme held in Pannipitiya yesterday.

He also said that the white van media briefing organized by Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna was purely a drama.