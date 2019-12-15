British+Prime+Minister+Boris+Johnson+hoping+for+good+relations+with+Sri+Lanka

Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 13:07

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has congratulated Boris Johnson and the Conservatives on their landslide win at the General Elections in the UK.

Responding to the wish, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the people of UK wish to have good bi-lateral relations with Sri Lanka.

Johnson led his Conservative Party to their biggest national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s landslide victory of 1987, trouncing his socialist Labour Party opponent by winning 365 parliamentary seats and securing an overall majority of 80.