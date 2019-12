Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 13:10

Rise in number of dengue patients due to a new variant

Director of the National Dengue Control Unit Doctor Anura Jayasekara says that the number of dengue patients has increased significantly due to a new variant of the dengue virus.

88 thousand 371 patients have been reported so far this year which is an increase of 36 thousand 712 in comparison to last year.

Over 100 deaths have also been reported.