CEB+and+Public+Utilities+Commission+once+again+clash+over+Lakvijaya+Power+Plant

Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 13:10

Allegations have been raised said that the CEB has acted without the approval of the Public Utilities Commission in setting up a 300 Megawatt power plant as an extension to the Norochcholei Lakvijaya coal power plant.’

A weekend newspaper had reported that a letter of intent had been issued to China’s CMEC company in this regard just 10 days prior to the Presidential election.

Communications Director of the Public Utilities Commission Jayanath Herath said that they had not been informed regarding the power plant.

However, Media Spokesperson of the Ministry of Power Sulakshana Jayawardana said that although there were plans to set up a 300 Megawatt power plant, the procurement process had not commenced as yet.