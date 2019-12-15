Complaint+lodged+at+Police+Headquarters+demanding+the+arrest+of+Vigneshwaran

Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 13:09

President of the New Sinhale National Movement Dan Priyasad has filed a complaint with the Police Headquarters and CID requesting the arrest of former Northern Province Chief Minister C V Vigneshwaran for causing disharmony among races.

Vigneshwaran had said in a statement that no one could say that Sri Lanka is a Buddhist country and he also mocked ancient history books such as the MAHAWANSA branding them as fiction.

He went on to say that no Sinhalese Buddhist used to live in the North and East of the country.