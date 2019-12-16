Showers+could+increase+in+several+provinces+from+tomorrow

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 9:07

The Meteorology Department predicts that there will be an increase in the rainfall in the island from tomorrow (17), especially in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces.

The Department stated that intermittent showers could be experienced in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota Districts.

Showers will also occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm today (16).

The Department also forecasts showers in the Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts in the morning.

The department further stated that the wind speed could increase up to 40 kmph at times in the North Western Province, Kandy, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Several areas in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces will experience misty conditions in the morning today (16).