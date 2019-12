Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49

Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests over a new law on migrants.

The new law entitles non-Muslim migrants from three Muslim-majority countries to citizenship if they are facing religious persecution.

Police used tear gas and truncheons against protesters as buses were torched and roads were blocked.

Protests have raged across north and east India since the law was passed. Six people have been killed in the five days of unrest.