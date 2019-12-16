Swiss Embassy official summoned by CID for the fourth time, white van media conference two suspects to be produced in court

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 7:52

Garnier Banister Francis, a locally recruited officer of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka who claimed to have been abducted is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department today.

It is also reported that she will be presented to a specialist psychiatric team once she arrives at the CID. This is the fourth day that she will come before the department.

On the 13th, she was summoned to the CID, but she was not present.

It was reported that a group of Swiss embassy officials had come to the department instead of her for a special discussion.

The case pertaining to the abduction is scheduled to be taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate tomorrow and she has been temporarily banned from going overseas without court permission until such time.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who were arrested after being involved in the famous white van media briefing organized by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court today. .

The two were arrested last Friday in the Mahara area.

Three teams of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have commenced investigations into the incident.







