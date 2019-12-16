A+meeting+between+Sajith+and+the+UNP+MPs

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 9:55

A special discussion will be held today (16) between the UNP MPs and former deputy leader of UNP, parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa.

Internal sources of the party stated that greater attention will be given to discussions regarding the party leadership.

The discussion will also focus on the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Leader of the UNP Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the party's legal team to study the powers of the UNP leadership provided in the UNP constitution and to submit proposals for changes.

The discussion between MP Sajith Premadasa and a group of MPs supporting him are being held within this backdrop.

However, the exact location or time of the discussion has not been revealed.