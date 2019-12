Monday, 16 December 2019 - 7:54

Protest against moving Nandimithra from Yaala

Former wildlife director Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya says that it has been decided to relocate tusker Nandi mitra in the Yala National park at the elephant holding ground in Horowpathaana and that it is totally illegal.



Speaking to our news team the former wildlife chief said that action was being taken to relocate tusker Nandimitra since the elephant was causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the Situlpavva temple.