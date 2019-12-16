Foreign+Ministry+concerned+about+Dubai+suing+youth+who+posted+face+book+comments+on+Easter+attacks

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 7:58

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are conducting an inquiry into the cases filed against three youth in Dubai courts for publishing sensitive news articles on the face book pertaining to the Easter Sunday attack.

According to a senior official of the ministry, the decision will be taken after obtaining information from the Sri Lankan embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Participating at a media briefing held at Embilipitiya yesterday, Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera stated that it is reasonable for the Sri Lankan youths to express sensitive views regarding the attack on the peaceful community.

Therefore, the Thera stated that the Sri Lankan government should intervene to save them