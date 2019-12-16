Monday, 16 December 2019 - 7:55

1 kilo of red onion increased to 550 rupees owing to impact of inclement weather

It has been reported that the price of a kilo of red onion has increased to 550 rupees.



The chairman of the Dambulla economic center trade association, U.B Ekanayake noted that 1 kilo of red onion at the Dambulla economic center is selling between 300 to 500 rupees.



Owing to the continuous rains, local onion production has been impacted resulting in importation.



Further, owing to the inclement weather impacting harvest, the market prices of vegetables have also surged.







