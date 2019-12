Monday, 16 December 2019 - 9:41

Police have arrested 340 persons who were on warrants for various offenses an avoiding the police.

This was during a special raid conducted in the Western Province on the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickremaratne.

A total of 197 suspects with open warrants and 143 suspects on day warrants have been arrested by the police during the raid carried out in the Western Province yesterday from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm.