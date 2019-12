Monday, 16 December 2019 - 9:40

A person with ice narcotics and heroin has been arrested in the Gothatuwa area.

The suspect was arrested yesterday following a raid carried out based on information received by the police special task force intelligence unit.

The police special task force stated that investigations have revealed that he had been in possession of this drug for the purpose of selling it.



The suspect has been handed over to the Gothatuwa Police Station for further investigations.