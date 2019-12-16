Water+cut+in+several+areas+tomorrow

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 11:22

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala and Beruwala will be disrupted tomorrow from 8 am to 7.30 pm.

This is due to the temporary disruption of the electricity supply to the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant for essential maintenance work of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water cut will be in effect for 12 hours in Bombuwala, Maggona, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Darganagar and Bentota.

Meanwhile, due to another maintenance activity of the Ceylon Electricity Board, a water cut will be imposed in the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola, Jaela and Katunayake - Seeduwa Municipal Council areas, Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara and Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha areas and part of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area, for a period of 24 hours from 8 am tomorrow (17) to 8 am to the day after (18).