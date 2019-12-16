young artist killed in under tragic circumstances, in Nivithigala

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 11:45

A student has been killed in a road accident after being knocked down by a luxury vehicle in Nivithigala.

The accident took place on the 13th of this month and R. Dhanusha Lakshan a 19-year-old student highly skilled in art succumbed to his injuries.

The Nivithigala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident, while the man who fled the scene after causing the accident has been arrested.

The Nivithigala police stated that the person arrested in connection with the accident has been remanded until tomorrow (17).

The funeral of the injured Danusha is scheduled to take place today (16).