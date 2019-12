Monday, 16 December 2019 - 12:52

United National Bhikkhu Front states that the UNP MPs should seek tuition on politics from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

General Secretary of the organization, Thiniyawala Palitha Thera was addressing a media conference held at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha this morning.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the representatives of the Kurunegala District Local Governments was held at Sirikotha today.