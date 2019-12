Monday, 16 December 2019 - 12:53

The Sri Lanka Navy refutes the allegations on the Indian media that they have chased away a group of Indian fishermen who were engaged in fishing in the Sri Lankan waters near Kachchathivu island.

Speaking to our news team, Navy media spokesman, Commander Isuru Suriyabandara said that the navy has the power to implement legal action against if Indian fishermen are poaching in Sri Lankan waters.