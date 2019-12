Monday, 16 December 2019 - 13:30

Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicle batteries

Haliela Police have arrested two suspects who had removed batteries from transmission lines and copper plates and vehicles parked along the road in several areas including Haliella, Passara and Badulla.



The police stated that the arrested suspects are residents of Haliela.



The suspects are to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate's Court today.