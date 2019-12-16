Monday, 16 December 2019 - 13:29

Two daughters living only on maize found in Polonnaruwa

Our news team receive a report from Parakumpura village in Diyabeduma, Polonnaruwa regarding two daughters living only on maize.



The father of these children, who lives in a wattle and daub house built on the edge of the Ranaviru village in the Diyabeduma area, is suffering from a heart ailment and has no permanent income.



The mother of these children said that even though the Samurdhi officer and the Divisional Secretariat were informed of the poverty condition of their family, they were not shown any mercy or treated justly.



She also said that her youngest son is suffering from malnutrition.



She also said that Sajith Premadasa, who was the previous Minister of Housing, had promised to build a house for her but this has not been fulfilled yet.









