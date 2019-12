Monday, 16 December 2019 - 14:57

Former Minister Patali Champika before the Colombo Magistrate's Court

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka appeared before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva today in connection with an incident involving a youth in Rajagiriya in 2016.

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and his driver were imposed an overseas travel ban in connection with the accident by the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court.