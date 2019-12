Monday, 16 December 2019 - 14:59

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Udunuwara, Yatinuwara, Kadugannawa, Pilimatalawa, Gannoruwa, and Peradeniya areas will be suspended for 24 hours from 7.00 am tomorrow(17) to 7.00 am the following day(18) due to maintenance work at the Kandy-Mewatura water treatment plant.

The water cut will also be imposed in the areas of Maligathenna, Udaperedeniya, Mahakanda, Bowalawatta, Augustawatta, Murutalawa, Kiribathkumbura, Wathurakumbura and Yahalatenna.