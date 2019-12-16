Monday, 16 December 2019 - 15:23

Special train service to Kandy during the festive season

The General Manager of Railways department Dilantha Fernando stated to the Hiru news team yesterday that a special train service from Colombo to Kandy will be scheduled tomorrow (17) for the convenience of commuters traveling to Kandy during the festive holiday season.



The train will leave Colombo Fort at 9.00 am and arrive in Kandy at 11.30 am.



This train will leave Kandy at 4.55 pm and arrive in Colombo Fort at 7.30 pm. The train will only stop at Gampaha and Peradeniya on the way to Kandy. The train will stop at Peradeniya, Gampaha and Maradana stations on the return to the Colombo Fort railway station.



The seat reservation for the train is scheduled to commence this afternoon.



The Railways Department is planning to launch a special train from Colombo Fort to Badulla on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of this month.