Monday, 16 December 2019 - 16:00

SriLankan Airlines launches 18 new destinations with Qatar Airways

SriLankan Airlines has tied up with Qatar Airways for 18 more destinations in Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.



SriLankan Airlines will expand its network to 127 destinations in 56 countries. Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide.