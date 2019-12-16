Monday, 16 December 2019 - 15:58

Swiss embassy official returns to CID

722

Views

The Swiss embassy officer (Garnier Banister Francis), who claims to have been abducted has been brought back to the Criminal Investigation Department this afternoon.



She arrived at the CID for the fourth time around 9.00 am and was later taken to the National Mental Health Institute in Angoda by the CID officials.



This was according to the order given by the court.



However, the Hiru correspondent on location stated that she was brought back to the CID after the medical examination.